Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,655 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,720 ($23.27) to GBX 1,655 ($22.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.50.
NYSE PUK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,778. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.