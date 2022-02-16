Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,655 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,720 ($23.27) to GBX 1,655 ($22.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.50.

NYSE PUK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,778. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

