Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.73

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as low as $8.69. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 680,425 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.