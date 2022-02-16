PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 13,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Specifically, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathleen Black sold 18,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $714,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,686 shares of company stock worth $10,093,304. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PubMatic by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

