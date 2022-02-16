Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PULM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

