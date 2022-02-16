Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 31,380 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

