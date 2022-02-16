Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,451 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 354,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.