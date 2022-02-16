Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.