PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. PVH accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 4.64% of PVH worth $338,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

