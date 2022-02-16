Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $10.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $45.55 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

RE opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.85. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $301.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

