Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AB stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

