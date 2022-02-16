Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ares Management Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

