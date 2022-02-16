Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.13 and its 200-day moving average is $392.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.
