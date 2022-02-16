Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

CMA opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. Comerica has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

