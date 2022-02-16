Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

