Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Boosted by William Blair

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Under Armour by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

