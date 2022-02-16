Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in New Residential Investment by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 318,515 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

