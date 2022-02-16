Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Chemours Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

