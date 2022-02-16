Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Decreased by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.42.

ROKU stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.26. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $148,330,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $81,529,950. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

