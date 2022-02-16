Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

