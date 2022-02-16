Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on USB. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

