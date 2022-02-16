Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

WSO stock opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

