QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,130 shares during the period. QCR makes up 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of QCR worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $913.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

