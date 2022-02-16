Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QK. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Q&K International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QK opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.