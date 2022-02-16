QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.16.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

