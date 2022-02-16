Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 6,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,540. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock worth $31,460,239. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

