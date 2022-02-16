Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $43,077.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.90 or 0.07144863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00292340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.94 or 0.00761285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013489 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00073701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00214623 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,967,961 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

