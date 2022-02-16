QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.