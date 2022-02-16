Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $117,845.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,117,360 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

