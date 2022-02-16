Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.44. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 7,025 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on QST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

