Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by 5,350.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

