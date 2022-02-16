Rainicorn 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,262.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $29.61 million and approximately $95,262.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

