Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Rambus worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

