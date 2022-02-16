Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Raised to €60.00

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.