Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) PT Raised to €60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Randstad stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 17,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

