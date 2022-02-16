Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.48

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

