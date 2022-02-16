Rattler Midstream (RTLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 485,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rattler Midstream
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
