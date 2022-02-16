Ravencoin Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,946.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $831,403.55 and $20,946.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.90 or 0.07144863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00292340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.94 or 0.00761285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013489 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00073701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00214623 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,412,249 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

