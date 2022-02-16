Raymond James Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $95.00 Price Target

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a $95.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 195,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 177.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 610,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 862.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

