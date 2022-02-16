Raymond James Analysts Give Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) a $9.00 Price Target

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
