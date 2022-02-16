Raymond James Analysts Give Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) a $9.00 Price Target

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

