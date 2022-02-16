Raymond James Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) a C$180.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) has been given a C$180.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.12.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG stock traded up C$1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.20. 213,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,152. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$118.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.