Raymond James Downgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Outperform

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.97.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$65.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.