Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

