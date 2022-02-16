Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

