RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.35. 4,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,098,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get RealReal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $838.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock worth $1,581,736. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RealReal by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.