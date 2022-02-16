Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Short Interest Update

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
RETA stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $973.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
