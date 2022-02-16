Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry in a year (+68.1% versus +40.2%) and is poised for further price gains based on a slew of tailwinds. One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, Marathon’s $21 billion sale of its Speedway retail business provided the company with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Consequently, Marathon is primed for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred downstream operator to own now.”
- 2/5/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $90.00.
- 2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 293,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
