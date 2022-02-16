Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry in a year (+68.1% versus +40.2%) and is poised for further price gains based on a slew of tailwinds. One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, Marathon’s $21 billion sale of its Speedway retail business provided the company with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Consequently, Marathon is primed for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred downstream operator to own now.”

2/5/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $90.00.

2/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00.

1/25/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 293,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

