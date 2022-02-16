Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

2/3/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/14/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rise in restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of company sales — was 10.4% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. High debt is a concern for the company. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s margin is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage and labor costs. However, Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive.”

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.