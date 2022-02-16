Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY):

2/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $272.00 to $302.00.

1/4/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

