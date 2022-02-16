Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magna International (MG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magna International (TSE: MG):

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$86.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Magna International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Magna International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

MG traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 661,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$126.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

