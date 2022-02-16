Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manulife Financial (MFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) recently:
- 2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.50 to C$31.50.
- 2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/3/2022 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Manulife Financial had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.
