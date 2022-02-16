Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manulife Financial (MFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) recently:

2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.50 to C$31.50.

2/11/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/3/2022 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

1/12/2022 – Manulife Financial had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

